Back by popular demand, the ManningCast featuring former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning is an American alternative live television broadcast of Monday Night Football. The first episode aired in 2021 after ESPN and Omaaha Productions signed a deal for three seasons.

The popular broadcast has been an absolute hit producing many viral moments on the internet. Before the 2023 NFL season even begins, the ManningCast teases a third host.

In a hilarious video released on Tuesday of spoof audition tapes, the Manning brothers conducted interviews for the next upcoming season. The video featured some of the biggest athletes and celebrities including Kirk Cousins, Tom Brady, Mike Tyson, and more.

Check out the video below.

The ManningCast Looking For Third Host

In typical Manning fashion, the auditions for a third host were absolutely hilarious. As the ManningCast prepared for its third season, there were many guest stars and cameos in the commercial.

Both Eli and Peyton were interviewing head coaches like Sean McVay, Sean Payton, Mike McDaniel, and more. There were even more cameos made by stars like DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson, Reese Witherspoon, Livy Dunne, Lil Wayne, and more.

The video ends with the Manning brothers not finding a suitable candidate. But, when Eli asks if they’ve forgotten anyone, Peyton finishes by crossing out the final name off the list — longtime rival and seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, who is still in the waiting room.

In the end, Brady is snubbed for an interview and jokingly debates a third comeback to the NFL.

The 2023 ManningCast Official Schedule

With the NFL season right around the corner, football fans absolutely loved the video. It has already received over 2 million views on Twitter alone.

The ManningCast is set to host 10 games this year.

Check out the full schedule below.

Week 1 (September 11) — Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Week 4 (October 2) — Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants

Week 5 (October 9) — Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 7 (October 23) — San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 9 (November 6) — Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets

Week 10 (November 13) — Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 11 (November 20) — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13 (December 4) — Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 15 (December 18) — Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

Wild Card (January 15) — TBD vs. TBD

Omaha Productions Continues to Grow

Despite retiring in 2016, Peyton Manning has kept busy pouring a lot of his energy and time into his media company Omaha Productions. It has quickly become a media powerhouse and is now valued at over $400 million.

Omaha Productions is instrumental in the ManningCast, an alternate broadcast running on ESPN. In addition to its MNF commentary, it also produced many documentaries on Netflix, including Quarterback, which was released earlier this summer.

Along with other mainstream media, Omaha Productions produces alternate broadcasts for golf, college football, and UFC matches.

NFL Betting Guides 2023