When the Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, many believed it was to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. But former player Thomas Davis told NFL Total Access that he believes Carolina will not draft Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, but select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the No. 1 overall pick.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis had an interesting take on his former team’s plans after trading for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Davis praised Bryce Young’s ability under center but believes that the Panthers will go in a different direction with the No. 1 pick. Instead, the former Panthers’ linebacker believes that the front office has ‘fallen in love’ with another player at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.

That player is none other than NFL Combine standout Anthony Richardson. The former Florida Gators’ quarterback ran a 4.43-second 40-yard-dash and set a record for quarterbacks with a 40 1/2-inch vertical jump and tied the record for broad jump as well.

“I think it’s going to be a very, very surprising pick in Carolina,” Thomas said. “I just know that there a couple of guys upstairs that are enamored by the physical ability of Anthony Richardson.”

Check out what Davis had to say below:

Thomas Davis knows something 😯pic.twitter.com/e9yLJOLDNQ — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) March 21, 2023

Davis Is Not A Fan of Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Even though Davis believes that his former team will draft Richardson with the No. 1 overall pick, he isn’t convinced that it’s the right move.

The former Panthers’ linebacker was critical of Richardson, saying “He’s not Cam Newton… I don’t think that he’s going to be that great player that the Carolina Panthers need to take them to the next level.”

Thomas went on to say that he wasn’t a fan of Richardson after watching him in the SEC and believed that both Bryce Young and CJ Stroud would be better options.

“I will say this,” Thomas continued, “if this pick happens that who I think they are in love with, I’m not a fan of him.”

Sportsbooks Give Richardson 18% Chance To Be Drafted No. 1 Overall

If Davis is right, there’s still time to capitalize on his prediction at the top online sportsbooks.

According to BetOnline, Richardson owns +450 odds to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That would give him approximately an 18.18 percent chance of being drafted with the first pick.

By the sounds of it, Davis believes the chances of that happening are significantly higher.

Bryce Young remains the favorite to be the No. 1 NFL Draft pick at -165 odds while CJ Stroud is next on the board with +165 odds.

