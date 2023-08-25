NFL News and Rumors

What 6’3″ and 215lbs Really Looks Like: 5 NFL Players Compared to Donald Trump

David Evans
It’s not every day that the physical stature of a former president is held up against the elite athletes of the NFL. But when Donald Trump reported to Fulton County Jail on a recent Thursday evening, it wasn’t just the looming charges that set the internet alight. Social media was abuzz, not over his mug shot, but instead, a seemingly innocuous detail – his self-proclaimed height and weight. At 6’3″ and tipping the scales at 215 lbs, many were left scratching their heads, juxtaposing Trump’s physique against their own knowledge of what someone with those measurements typically looks like.

Enter the world of professional football, where players’ physiques are honed to near perfection, every inch and pound scrutinized. It’s here that we find several NFL players whose height and weight closely mirror that of the former president. From nimble quarterbacks darting through defensive lines to agile wide receivers sprinting down the field, let’s dive into a visual comparison that seeks to answer the question on many a lip: Does Trump really share the same dimensions as these athletes?

Featuring the likes of Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, among others, this exploration promises to be as enlightening as it is entertaining. Stay with us as we compare politics and pigskins.

Lamar Jackson (Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens)

  • Height: 6’3″
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • Ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at a Louisville “Speed Day.”
  • Has two 1,000+ yards rushing seasons.

Geno Smith (Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks)

  • Height: 6’3″
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • Appeared in one Pro Bowl.
  • Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.

Joe Burrow (Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals)

  • Height: 6’3″
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Playoffs National Champion.
  • Made the Super Bowl in second season as a pro.

Courtland Sutton (Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos)

  • Height: 6’3″
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • Ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
  • Has almost 3,500 career receiving yards in the NFL.

Jonathan Mingo (Wide Receiver, Carolina Panthers)

  • Height: 6’3″
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • Ran a 4.46 40-yard dash in NFL Combine.
  • 22 bench press reps at 225 lbs in NFL Combine.

Donald Trump (Former President, United States)

  • Height: Not 6’3″
  • Weight: Not 215 lbs
  • Charged with mutliple felonies

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
