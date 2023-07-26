The title of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback has changed hands a few times already this offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a 5-year, $255 million deal to earn himself the distinction following the team’s improbable Super Bowl run. Then, Lamar Jackson earned the title when he signed a 5-year, $260 million deal to stay under center for the Baltimore Ravens.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Chargers made Justin Herbert the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback with a five-year, $262.5 million deal but that accolade might not last for long.

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently engaging in contract extensions with franchise quarterback Joe Burrow that could have him heading into the season as the league’s highest-paid signal caller.

Check out what Burrow had to say about the state of negotiations between himself and the Bengals on ESPN.

“I am confident that we will be able to keep everybody” -Joe Burrow-pic.twitter.com/WlocynioWz — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) July 25, 2023

Burrow May Not Opt For A Mahomes-Type Deal

When Kansas City signed Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year, $450 million contract, many believed that the deal might set a new precedent in the quarterback market.

However, that hasn’t been the case and Mahomes has paid the price, sliding down to the eighth-highest-paid quarterback on a per-year basis.

While the Bengals may push for a mini-version of Mahomes’ long-term contract structure, it might not be in the best interest of Burrow to pursue the same type of deal. In fact, it’s in Burrow and his team’s best interest to keep the terms of this deal as clean as possible.

That means a typical four or five-year extension is much more likely than the decade-long arrangement Mahomes received in 2020.

Could Joe Burrow Become The NFL’s Highest-Paid Quarterback In 2023?

A few weeks ago, Spotrac projected Joe Burrow’s contract extension would be in the ballpark of four years, $222 million. That would pay him an average of $54 million per year over the course of his extension, making him the highest-paid QB in the league.

With the extension, his current deal would turn into a 6-year, $257M contract. However, given the current state of the QB market, it seems that the Cincinnati Bengals will have to pay a bit of a premium to lock ‘Joe Cool’ down for the long term.

Given that Burrow has led Cincinnati to appearances in the Super Bowl and AFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons, it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to command more than the annual average of $52.5 million that the Chargers handed out to Justin Herbert.

Our salary experts have projected Joe Burrow’s contract extension to be in the ballpark of four years, $240 million, which would bring him to a 6-year, $275 million deal.

With the salary cap continually on the rise, the type of extension will still look like a bargain for the Bengals in the years to come, much like Mahomes’ already seems underpaid in Kansas City.

