The race to identify the top football recruits for the class of 2024 is heating up. Various ranking sites, such as ESPN, On3, 247Sports, and Rivals, have their sights on different candidates who exhibit exceptional talent. The discussions are varied, and the competition fierce, yet certain names have started to emerge as standouts.

With On3’s recent update, a new name found himself at the top of the college football recruiting rankings for the class of 2024 – Williams Nwaneri. But only On3 rank him as the best player in high school football. Let’s take a look at the players who top the rankings according to the top recruiting websites.

On3’s No. 1 Recruit: Williams Nwaneri – DL, Uncommited



ESPN Rank: 12

247Sports Rank: 3

Rivals Rank: 3

Consensus Rank: 3

🚨BREAKING🚨 DL Williams Nwaneri is the NEW No. 1 prospect in the updated 2024 On300.https://t.co/pgyGoLJjFv pic.twitter.com/IZnEUaxKlx — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 10, 2023

The defensive lineman from Lee’s Summit North, Williams Nwaneri, is an emerging star in high school football. With his staggering 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame, he is a dominant force on the field. This prodigious powerhouse recorded 22 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in his junior year, showcasing his impressive athletic prowess.

Nwaneri’s combination of size, speed, and refined technique make him a formidable opponent. Off the field, he demonstrates a keen understanding of the game and leadership that extends beyond his years. With Nwaneri showing a strong inclination towards Oklahoma, he is expected to be a game-changer for the Sooners’ defensive lineup.

ESPN’s No. 1 Recruit: Ellis Robinson IV – CB, Georgia Bulldogs



On3 Rank: 3

247Sports Rank: 4

Rivals Rank: 22

Consensus Rank: 11

Holy hell Ellis Robinson pic.twitter.com/w7MDSFfuyx — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) June 17, 2023

Ellis Robinson IV, the top recruit according to ESPN, has caught the attention of recruiting sites and football fans alike. Robinson’s exceptional ability as a cornerback and his recent commitment to Georgia make him an intriguing candidate. His natural athleticism and grit enable him to thrive both on the inside and the outside of the game.

Robinson’s physicality, combined with his speed and versatility, provides a dynamic edge to his gameplay. His empathetic nature and team bonding skills off the field are also assets. Robinson’s commitment to his sport and team shows the potential for a compelling future at Georgia.

247Sports and Rivals’ No. 1 Recruit: Dylan Raiola – QB, Georgia Bulldogs



On3 Rank: 11

ESPN Rank: 2

Consensus Rank: 2

Ladies and gentlemen, Dylan Raiola pic.twitter.com/wDWOpMDLf0 — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) June 17, 2023

247Sports and Rivals‘ top prospect, Dylan Raiola, is a powerhouse on the field and off. His recent commitment to the Bulldogs and move to Buford, Georgia, for his senior year, have only solidified his place in the national spotlight.

Raiola’s ability to execute all plays within the route-tree, whether in-pocket or on the move, demonstrates a versatility that is rare for his age. Furthermore, his leadership skills and commitment to the game are as commendable as his athletic abilities. Given his skills and his demonstrated commitment to Georgia, Raiola has the potential to become a future first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Consensus No. 1 Recruit: Jeremiah Smith – WR, Ohio State Buckeyes



On3 Rank: 2

ESPN Rank: 9

247Sports Rank: 2

Rivals Rank: 2

Yeah, Jeremiah Smith caught that! pic.twitter.com/bEq7W0Rw5M — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) December 9, 2022

Surpassing all others in the consensus rankings is the promising wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith. While his incredible talent as a player is indisputable, it is his character, determination, and the perseverance that make him truly stand out.

On the field, Smith’s football IQ is remarkably high, complementing his exceptional athletic skills. His speed and precision have been noteworthy throughout his high school career, leading to some incredible plays.

Known for his humility and work ethic, Smith shows a level of maturity that is uncommon at his age. His ability to read the field, combined with his natural leadership skills, sets him apart from other recruits. Furthermore, he exhibits a deep love for the game, which shines through his dedicated practice and perseverance in overcoming challenges.

As he prepares to embark on his senior season, there’s no doubt that Smith’s impact on the football world is only beginning.

Future Stars Poised for Senior Seasons

The class of 2024 is packed with extraordinary talent. Each player – Williams Nwaneri, Ellis Robinson IV, Dylan Raiola, and Jeremiah Smith – brings something unique to the field. While individual sites may have their preferred picks, these athletes have proven their worth and are all contenders for the top spot.

As they transition into their senior seasons and beyond, their potential will undoubtedly continue to unfold. In this tightly contested race, the only thing that’s clear is that these athletes are among the future stars of football.

