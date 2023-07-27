NFL News and Rumors

Zach Wilson Salary Cap Hit Is Bigger Than Aaron Rodgers’ Deal

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Zach Wilson Salary Is Now A Bigger Salary Cap Hit Than Aaron Rodgers’ Deal

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut to help the New York Jets add talent to the roster. Suddenly, backup quarterback Zach Wilson’s salary will count for more against the salary cap than Rodgers’ new deal.

Zach Wilson Suddenly Has A Higher Cap Hit Than Aaron Rodgers

  • Aaron Rodgers — $8.8 million cap hit
  • Zach Wilson — $9.6 million cap hit

Rodgers’ new deal will save the Jets a significant amount of money on the salary cap over the next two years.

In fact, his new, fully guaranteed deal means that his current cap hit (8.8 million) is lower than backup quarterback Zach Wilson’s ($9.6 million) heading into the 2023 season.

According to ESPN, Rodgers’ original deal left a prohibitive cap hit of $107.6 million in 2024.

The restructured deal will give New York a chance to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster over the next two seasons and allow Rodgers to play until he’s 40 years old.

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson has flashed improvements during training camp and could benefit from learning behind an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, much like Rodgers did at the beginning of his career in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers Takes $35 Million Pay Cut

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is taking a huge $35 million pay cut to help the New York Jets end the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

The Jets have not made the postseason in 12 years but the addition of Rodgers to an already elite defense has re-energized the franchise.

Acquired in April, Rodgers was originally scheduled to take home $110 million in guarantees but restructured his deal to provide New York with more salary cap flexibility to add talent to the roster.

Often accused of not being a team-first player, Rodgers signed a two-year, fully-guaranteed $75 million deal.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal,” he said. “I’m aware of that. … Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Sean Payton Denver Broncos

Sean Payton Calls Nathaniel Hackett’s Broncos ‘One Of The Worst Coaching Jobs’

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  24min
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Report: Free Agent RB Dalvin Cook Flying To New York For Meeting With Jets
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Jonathan Taylor RB Indianpolis Colts
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Is In The Middle Of Twitter Spat Between His Agent And Owner Jim Irsay
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Reveals That Aaron Rodgers Called Him Before Training Camp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Video: NFL Films Releases First Look At Hard Knocks With Jets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Agrees To New Contract With Jets, Takes Pay Cut
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
calvin ridley
WATCH: Calvin Ridley Highlights From Exceptional Performance at Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
Author image David Evans  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top