Zach Wilson Salary Cap Hit Is Bigger Than Aaron Rodgers’ Deal

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut to help the New York Jets add talent to the roster. Suddenly, backup quarterback Zach Wilson’s salary will count for more against the salary cap than Rodgers’ new deal.

Aaron Rodgers — $8.8 million cap hit

— $8.8 million cap hit Zach Wilson — $9.6 million cap hit

Rodgers’ new deal will save the Jets a significant amount of money on the salary cap over the next two years.

In fact, his new, fully guaranteed deal means that his current cap hit (8.8 million) is lower than backup quarterback Zach Wilson’s ($9.6 million) heading into the 2023 season.

According to ESPN, Rodgers’ original deal left a prohibitive cap hit of $107.6 million in 2024.

The restructured deal will give New York a chance to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster over the next two seasons and allow Rodgers to play until he’s 40 years old.

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson has flashed improvements during training camp and could benefit from learning behind an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, much like Rodgers did at the beginning of his career in Green Bay.

One of the BEST highlights of #JetsCamp: #Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) unloads a deep ball to new WR Alex Erickson (@ericksona86) for a 75 yard TD 🔥 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/4DAWYNCelj — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 26, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Takes $35 Million Pay Cut

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is taking a huge $35 million pay cut to help the New York Jets end the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

The Jets have not made the postseason in 12 years but the addition of Rodgers to an already elite defense has re-energized the franchise.

Acquired in April, Rodgers was originally scheduled to take home $110 million in guarantees but restructured his deal to provide New York with more salary cap flexibility to add talent to the roster.

Often accused of not being a team-first player, Rodgers signed a two-year, fully-guaranteed $75 million deal.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal,” he said. “I’m aware of that. … Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

