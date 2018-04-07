Yesterday was a tough day. Yesterday was a day that we never wish upon anyone.

On Friday evening, numerous families and the hockey world heard the horrible news of the bus of the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos colliding with a transport truck about 30 kilometers from Tisdale northeast of Saskatoon.

The details are horrible, the details are something I sat at my laptop numb over. Fourteen fatalities, parents are saying goodbye to their kids, family, and friends are saying goodbye to head coach Darcy Haugen.

With this tragedy, the all of hockey world and sports world stepping up to offer prayers and condolences and offering even more help has been incredible, here are a few examples.

We ask all members of the SaskHockey community to join us in saying a prayer for the the Humboldt Broncos team and their families. — Saskatchewan Hockey (@sask_hockey) April 7, 2018

Sending our thoughts and prayers to those affected by the news of the Humboldt Broncos. — CFL (@CFL) April 7, 2018

There are no words right now. My family and I are praying for all those affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy. — Ryan Smyth (@RealSmytty94) April 7, 2018

Rosemary Armstrong, the mother of longtime NHLer and current Sportsnet hockey analyst Colby Armstrong who lives in Saskatoon is reaching out to parents of Broncos players who may need assistance.

Travelodge Saskatoon is also offering rooms without charge to families and loved ones of the Broncos.

Our hearts and prayers go to out to the families and loved ones of the Humboldt Broncos. Families if you need accommodation in Saskatoon during this very difficult time we would like to open our doors to you at no cost. Contact the hotel directly at 306-242-8881 for assistance. pic.twitter.com/4xbMv9rTEj — Travelodge Saskatoon (@TLodgeSaskatoon) April 7, 2018

On the Oilers Rig yes, most of the pieces lately have been on a struggling hockey team but there are so many more important things than a box score, and who’s on a point streak or who’s winning what trophy. This is a story that has affected Megan, Alex, myself and everyone else who’s contributed to the site. We extend our thoughts and prayers to all in Humboldt.

This touched everyone, at the end of the day in this game, we’re all family and to see all parts of this hockey family coming to comfort and ask “what can we do to help?” for a hurting community is something that right now is very much needed.

If you want to help out the community, a Go Fund Me Page has been launched to raise money that will go directly to the players and their families to help with medical expenses, it currently is well on its way of reaching the goal of $2 million (at the time of this writing it’s at $1,146,027).

#PrayForHumboldt