Nikita Kucherov wins 2024 Art Ross Trophy

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov won the 2024 National Hockey League Art Ross Trophy on Thursday. The trophy is presented to the NHL player who leads the league in points.

How many points did Kucherov have in 2023-24?

Kucherov had 144 points. He had 44 goals and co-led the NHL in assists with 100. Kucherov’s 144 points were four points more than Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon’s 140 points.

Kucherov’s 100 assists

Kucherov became the fifth player in National Hockey League history with 100 assists in a season. The other four all-time are Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr of Parry Sound, Ontario, Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings center Wayne Gretzky of Brantford, Ontario, Pittsburgh Penguins center Mario Lemieux of Montreal, Quebec, and Oilers center Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario. McDavid also had 100 assists this season.

Record Breaking Season in Tampa Bay

Kucherov set single season records for the Lightning in several categories in 2023-24. They include assists, points, assists per game (1.23), points per game (1.78), and goals created per game (0.62). Kucherov broke his own Lightning franchise record for assists in a season. He had 87 in 2018-19. That season Kucherov also set the previous Lightning franchise record in points (128), assists per game (1.06), points per game (1.56), and goals created (0.55).

When did Kucherov win the Art Ross Trophy before?

Kucherov previously won the Art Ross Trophy in 2018-19. That year he had 128 points. Kucherov also led the NHL that season with 87 assists.

Other Kucherov’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Kucherov was also a +8 with 22 penalty minutes, 53 power-play points, six game-winning goals, 306 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 35 blocked shots, 45 hits, 62 takeaways, and 96 giveaways. Kucherov also tied Brayden Point of Calgary, Alberta and Doug Crossman of Peterborough, Ontario for most points in a game for the Lightning. He accomplished the feat with two goals and four assists for six points in an 8-2 Lightning win over the Carolina Hurricanes on November 24.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
