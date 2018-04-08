Joanna Jedrzejczyk Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

MMA Manifesto Salary Data

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

 

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – W (Lima) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 13/14 – W (Gadelha) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – W (Esparza) – $100,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Penne – Jun 20/15 – W (Penne) – $240,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 193 – Nov 15/15 – W (Letourneau) – $240,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF: Team Joanna vs Team Claudia Finale – Jul 8/16 – W (Gadelha) – $300,000 ($105,000 to show, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Kowalkiewicz) – $260,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – W (Andrade) – $270,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (Namajunas) – $160,000 ($120,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – L (Namajunas) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total career earnings: $1,736,000

 

