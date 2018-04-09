Browns to draft either Josh Allen, Sam Darnold with No. 1 overall pick (Report)

The 2018 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, as the big event is roughly two weeks away.

As such, a lot of talk has been shifted to what the Cleveland Browns may do with the No. 1 overall pick. It was initially rumored that the team might even take Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, but that doesn’t look to be the case anymore.

All signs point toward the Browns taking a quarterback, but which one? A recent report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports suggests it will be Sam Darnold or Josh Allen.

“I continue to hear the Browns are deciding between Josh Allen or Sam Darnold with the top pick. Everyone I speak to is convinced they are taking a quarterback there, it’s just a matter of which one. If the Giants take a quarterback second overall – which is hardly a sure thing – other teams I spoke to believe Josh Rosen would merit serious consideration there. The Jets at three could be deciding between Allen or Mayfield, and I wouldn’t rule the Heisman Trophy winner out at that spot.”

The report also states that it’s likely the first three players taken in the draft will be quarterbacks. We’re not so sure about that, but we’ll trust La Canfora’s reporting.

As far as the Browns go, both Darnold and Allen are prospects, and won’t be ready to start day one. Darnold’s turnover issues are hard to look past, and it’s a tough sell to justify taking him with the No. 1 overall pick. Allen, however, with the right coaching, could develop into a franchise QB to build around.