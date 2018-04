Penguins fans at PPG Paints Arena got fired up by a special visitor before Game 1 of their playoff series with the Flyers.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier hopped on the microphone and led the team in a chant before the pivotal matchup began.

Shazier has been recovering from spinal stabilization surgery, and his presence appeared to fire the Penguins up, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period of play.