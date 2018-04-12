Lamar Jackson reacts to receiving praise from Tom Brady

It sure looks like Lamar Jackson is going to be drafted in the first round, and is really just a question of how early he goes.

There are some rumors of the Bills possibly even taking him with the 12th overall pick, since the “big four” quarterbacks will likely be gone by then.

Still, that remains to be seen, and now Jackson must play the waiting game. He did, however, get some high praise from one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. Tom Brady showed some love for Jackson in an Instagram post, which isn’t something he normally does.

Jackson reacted to Brady’s engagement soon after.

Could Jackson be Brady’s heir apparent? TB12 sure doesn’t look to be averse to it.