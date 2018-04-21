Edson Barboza Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 123 – Nov 20/10 – W (Lullo) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC 128 – Mar 19/11 – W (Njokuani) – $86,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $70,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 134 – Aug 27/11 – W (Pearson) – $120,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 142 – Jan 14/12 – W (Etim) – $154,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 146 – May 26/12 – L (Varner) – $18,000

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Bisping – Jan 19/13 – W (Martins) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)*

UFC 162 – Jul 6/13 – W (Oliveira) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Benavidez 2 – Dec 14/13 – W (Castillo) – $102,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – L (Cerrone) – $29,000

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Miller – Jul 16/14 – W (Dunham) – $58,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson – Nov 22/14 – W (Green) – $68,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir – Feb 22/15 – L (Johnson) – $39,000*

UFC on Fox: Dillashaw vs Barao 2 – Jul 25/15 – W (Felder) – $128,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

TUF 22 Finale – Dec 11/15 – L (Ferguson) – $94,000 ($44,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Pettis) – $98,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – Jul 23/16 – W (Melendez) – $113,000 ($49,000 to show, $49,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – W (Dariush) – $173,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – L (Nurmagomedov) – $90,000 ($75,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Total career earnings: $1,464,000