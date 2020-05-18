MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

By May 18, 2020

The Demolition Man lived up to his nickname on the weekend, demolishing Walt Harris and being the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

 

Attendance:   0
Gate:   $0

 

Alistair Overeem:    $415,000 ($400,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cortney Casey:   $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Yadong:   $151,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera:   $125,000 ($65,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Krzysztof Jotko:   $118,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudia Gadelha:   $113,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Ige:   $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Brown:   $105,000 ($85,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edson Barboza:   $99,000 ($79,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Walt Harris:   $85,000 ($75,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Elkins:   $82,000 ($62,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Miguel Baeza:   $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders:   $66,000 ($61,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill:   $64,000 ($54,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland:   $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Giga Chikadze:   $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nate Landwehr:   $29,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mara Romero Borella:   $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rodrigo Nascimento:   $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Irwin Rivera:   $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Hernandez:   $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Don’Tale Mayes:   $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

 

 

