Jim Brown campaigns for Browns to take Saquon Barkley with No. 1 overall pick

Former Browns running back Jim Brown has remained loyal to the organization, and when he speaks about potential moves the team could potentially make, they tend to listen.

The 2018 NFL Draft is a particularly important one for the Browns, as they have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks. It’s nearly a lock that the team will be taking a quarterback with at least one of their selections, but it’s really just a matter of who, and where.

Part of what comes along with being a winless team in 2017 is getting the freedom to pick whoever “your guy” is with the No. 1 overall pick. The Browns have that, and could potentially take any quarterback they want.

But Brown wants the team to take a running back, which he recently indicated in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“I think Mr. Barkley would be a wonderful addition to the Cleveland Browns,” Brown said. “I would hope that they pick him number one.”

The Browns could actually take a quarterback first and then still have a pretty good shot at taking Barkley after, with the Giants and Jets likely to go elsewhere with their first selection.