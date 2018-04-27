Here's the moment John Dorsey called Baker Mayfield to alert him of No. 1 pick (VIDEO)

The Browns seem to believe they’ve found their quarterback of the future.

Yes, we’ve certainly heard this line before, but this was one of the best opportunities the team has ever had, possessing the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft. Under a new regime, there was hope the Browns may actually make good use of their picks this time.

They appear to have done exactly that, picking Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who could potentially start in Week 1 if need be.

Mayfield appeared to be excited about the move, which we now know after watching the moment Browns general manager John Dorsey let him know the team was going in that direction.

Here’s how the phone call went.

“Hey — let me ask you a question … you want to be the first pick in the draft?” pic.twitter.com/Ll6z5UiVej — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2018

Could Mayfield be the guy to turn the Browns franchise around?