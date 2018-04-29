Your Daily Cartoon: Lamenting Browns' QB fails in NFL Draft history

The Browns have had 28 quarterbacks since 1999, so it’s safe to say the organization has long struggled to find its franchise signal-caller.

Oklahoma product Baker Mayfield was selected with the first overall pick in this year’s draft, and the Browns hope they now have their quarterback for years to come.

History says otherwise, though, as you can see in this infamous jersey, which lists all the Browns QBs, many of which had very short careers.

That Browns QB jersey just gets longer and longer… pic.twitter.com/pL0BofBjwd — Mary Mac Bakehouse (@MaryMacMixes) April 27, 2018

This cartoon pokes fun at the Browns’ inability to ever have a winning quarterback operating under center for them.

[Artwork by William O’toole]