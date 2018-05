The Sharks enlisted the help of another athlete in the Bay Area to help fire them up before Monday’s game against the Golden Knights.

Being that it was the first game of the series that was played at the SAP Center, the team elected to have 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo open the doors to the locker room so the players could take the ice.

Garoppolo even gave the players some dap as well.

49ers QB @JimmyG_10 sets the Sharks loose pic.twitter.com/vlgZqWGWlD — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 1, 2018

That’s one way to get the guys pumped up before the pivotal Game 3.