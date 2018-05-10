Thursday Headlines - NHL and More

Good Afternoon College Hockey Fans.
Yesterday, the University of North Dakota hockey team officially announced their leadership group for the 2018-19 season.
C – Colton Poolman, Jr, Defenseman
A – Rhett Gardner, Sr, Forward
A – Nick Jones, Sr, Forward
A – Hayden Shaw, Sr, defenseman
In recent history, Poolman is the second player from East Grand Forks, MN to be named the captain of the UND hockey team. Former East Grand Forks resident Gage Ausmus was named the captain during his junior season and wore the “C” for two seasons (2015-2017). Colton’s brother Tucker also wore an “A” during his junior season.
I think all four players are outstanding picks for leadership roles.
These four outstanding student-athletes absolutely embody the powerful identity of our strong culture within North Dakota hockey,” head coach Brad Berry said. “They all exemplify impeccable character and work ethic, combined with excellent leadership skills. Together with our whole group, we look forward to a very impactful year on the ice, in the classroom and within the community.”
Three Former UND Hockey Players Remain
Game Seven: Jets and Predators
Location: Nashville, TN
Date; May 10, 2018
Game time: 7:00
TV: NBCSN
Tonight, the Winnipeg Jets play the Nashville Predators in a crucial game seven. Former UND defenseman Tucker Poolman is a member of the Jets but isn’t expected to play in game seven. Currently, Poolman is a victim of the numbers game and has yet to play in the second round. Barring injury or a suspension Poolman isn’t expected to play.
Projected Jets lines and D pairs:
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Perreault-Stastny-Laine
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
Ehlers-Little-Armia
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Chiarot-Myers
Hellebuyck
Mason
Extra: Roslovic, Hendricks, Kulikov, Matthias, Dano, Morrow, Poolman and Hutchinson.
The winner moves on to play the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Including Poolman, there are three former UND hockey players remaining in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Streak Broken
The Washington Capitals have advanced to the Stanley Cup Conference finals for the first time since 1998 when they eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. Game one against the Tampa Bay Lightning is on Friday night.
Former UND forwards T.J. Oshie and Shane Gersich are members of the Capitals. In 12 games, Oshie has scored (5g-3a–8pts), he’s also a plus-one. Gersich has played in two games and has yet to register a point. He’s also a minus-one.
Random News
From the prospects department. East Grand Forks resident Landon Parker was taken in the ninth round of the USHL Draft. I’ve heard that Parker is on UND’s radar and it will be interesting to see how he progresses.
The Boston University Terriers received some good news, forward Brady Tkachuk is returning for his sophomore season. In 40 games with the Terriers, Tkachuk scored eight goals and 31 points. He was also a plus-15. Tkachuk is eligible for the 2018 NHL draft.
Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Bob Motzko was interviewed and he had some interesting things to say. Nice to see that the Gophers retained assistant coach Scott Bell.
Now that former Denver Pioneers head coach Jim Montgomery has moved on, the University of Denver is going to look outside for a new head coach. Here’s the link to the job announcement. It will be interesting to see who is selected. Montgomery recommended David Carle as his replacement.
