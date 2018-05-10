Thursday Headlines - NHL and More

Good Afternoon College Hockey Fans.

Yesterday, the University of North Dakota hockey team officially announced their leadership group for the 2018-19 season.

C – Colton Poolman, Jr, Defenseman

A – Rhett Gardner, Sr, Forward

A – Nick Jones, Sr, Forward

A – Hayden Shaw, Sr, defenseman

In recent history, Poolman is the second player from East Grand Forks, MN to be named the captain of the UND hockey team. Former East Grand Forks resident Gage Ausmus was named the captain during his junior season and wore the “C” for two seasons (2015-2017). Colton’s brother Tucker also wore an “A” during his junior season.

I think all four players are outstanding picks for leadership roles.

These four outstanding student-athletes absolutely embody the powerful identity of our strong culture within North Dakota hockey,” head coach Brad Berry said. “They all exemplify impeccable character and work ethic, combined with excellent leadership skills. Together with our whole group, we look forward to a very impactful year on the ice, in the classroom and within the community.”

Three Former UND Hockey Players Remain

Game Seven: Jets and Predators

Location: Nashville, TN

Date; May 10, 2018

Game time: 7:00

TV: NBCSN

Tonight, the Winnipeg Jets play the Nashville Predators in a crucial game seven. Former UND defenseman Tucker Poolman is a member of the Jets but isn’t expected to play in game seven. Currently, Poolman is a victim of the numbers game and has yet to play in the second round. Barring injury or a suspension Poolman isn’t expected to play.

Projected Jets lines and D pairs:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Perreault-Stastny-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Ehlers-Little-Armia

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Chiarot-Myers

Hellebuyck

Mason

Extra: Roslovic, Hendricks, Kulikov, Matthias, Dano, Morrow, Poolman and Hutchinson.

The winner moves on to play the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Including Poolman, there are three former UND hockey players remaining in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Streak Broken

The Washington Capitals have advanced to the Stanley Cup Conference finals for the first time since 1998 when they eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. Game one against the Tampa Bay Lightning is on Friday night.

Former UND forwards T.J. Oshie and Shane Gersich are members of the Capitals. In 12 games, Oshie has scored (5g-3a–8pts), he’s also a plus-one. Gersich has played in two games and has yet to register a point. He’s also a minus-one.

Random News

From the prospects department. East Grand Forks resident Landon Parker was taken in the ninth round of the USHL Draft. I’ve heard that Parker is on UND’s radar and it will be interesting to see how he progresses.

Sioux City picks EGF's Landon Parker in the ninth round. Parker was injured for much of the season but got off to a great start. — Brad E. Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) May 8, 2018

The Boston University Terriers received some good news, forward Brady Tkachuk is returning for his sophomore season. In 40 games with the Terriers, Tkachuk scored eight goals and 31 points. He was also a plus-15. Tkachuk is eligible for the 2018 NHL draft.

Told that Brady Tkachuk will return to BU for his sophomore season. The Terriers were going after a grad transfer who was told the offer was no longer available due to Tkachuk returning. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) May 8, 2018

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Bob Motzko was interviewed and he had some interesting things to say. Nice to see that the Gophers retained assistant coach Scott Bell.

Here's new #Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko on retaining ass't Scott Bell, adding Garrett Raboin as an ass't, interviews with the players, etc. pic.twitter.com/4snzWXzcJn — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) May 8, 2018

Now that former Denver Pioneers head coach Jim Montgomery has moved on, the University of Denver is going to look outside for a new head coach. Here’s the link to the job announcement. It will be interesting to see who is selected. Montgomery recommended David Carle as his replacement.