Auston Matthews wins 2024 Rocket Richard Trophy

The 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season has come to a close, and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California won the 2024 Rocket Richard Trophy. The award is presented to the NHL regular season leader in goals.

How many goals did Matthews have?

Matthews had 69 goals this season. He had 12 more goals than Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia. Reihnart was in second place with 57 goals.

Of Matthews’s 69 goals, he had 51 goals even strength, which also led the NHL. Matthews had 18 power-play goals and eight game-winning goals.

Matthews breaks his own Maple Leafs franchise record

Matthews set the Maple Leafs single season record for goals. Matthews held the old record as he had 60 goals in the 2021-22 NHL regular season. He is the only Maple Leafs player in franchise history to have 55 goals in a season.

Third time leading the NHL in goals

Matthews previously led the NHL with 41 goals in 2020-21 and 60 goals in 2021-22. Since the Rocket Richard Trophy was instituted in 1998-99, Matthews has won the second most Rocket Richard Trophies with three. Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin has the most Rocket Richard Trophies all-time with nine.

Six Hat Tricks

Matthews had six hat tricks this past season. He scored thrice in a 6-5 Maple Leafs win over the Montreal Canadiens on October 11, in a 7-4 Maple Leafs win over the Minnesota Wild on October 14, in a 6-4 Maple Leafs loss to the Buffalo Sabres on November 4, in a 4-3 Maple Leafs win over the Calgary Flames on January 18, in a 4-3 Maple Leafs win over the Philadelphia Flyers on February 15 and in a 9-2 Maple Leafs win over the Anaheim Ducks on February 17.

Matthews in 2023-24

In 81 games, Matthews had 38 assists and 107 points. He was a +31 with 20 penalty minutes, 29 power-play points, eight game-winning goals, one short-handed point, 369 shots on goal, 705 faceoff wins, 93 blocked shots, 90 hits, 85 takeaways, and 54 giveaways. Matthews’s shorthanded point came on a goal by William Nylander in a 4-1 Maple Leafs win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 23, 2023.