Supreme Court Strikes down Ban on Sports Betting - Ruling Should Legalize Sports Betting

Today, by a count of 7-2, the Supreme Court of the United States of America ruled to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA). This is a big decision because it will allow states to run their own sports betting.

From Sports Illustrated:

The United States Supreme Court agreed on Monday to allow New Jersey’s bid for sports betting at its casinos and racetracks, effectively ending prohibition on a $100 billion industry and striking down restrictions on wagering outside of Nevada. “The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make,” the Supreme Court announced. “Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own.” The ruling could allow as many as 25 other states to seek similar allowances.

From NBC News:

The NCAA and the major professional sports leagues contended that the law was not unconstitutional, because it didn’t compel states to do anything, it simply prevented them from making sports betting legal by either operating sports-gambling schemes themselves or authorizing casinos to do so

The NCAA added this response to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“Today the United States Supreme Court issued a clear decision that PASPA is unconstitutional, reversing the lower courts that held otherwise. While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court.”

Just like the Lottery, this ruling will allow states to raise more revenue.

Finally, will the NCAA lift its ban on sports championships being held in Las Vegas, NV?