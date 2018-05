Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has drawn comparisons to Brett Favre, among others.

The reason for that is because he has an extremely strong arm, and isn’t scared to air the ball out down the field.

Mayfield can really sling it, and he puts some serious heat on his passes, as a ballboy recently learned. Check out this brave ballboy who attempted to catch a pass — with gloves on — but could not.

Too much zip on that pass for a non-NFLer to haul in.