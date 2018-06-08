LOOK: Josh Gordon is absolutely jacked now, more than he's ever been

Browns

NFL

We’re really beginning to buy into the Josh Gordon Redemption Story.

The Browns receiver seems to be as motivated as ever to get back to peak form, having worked hard in treatment to get right mentally so he can succeed.

He’s also working extremely hard in the weight room and on the field, judging by this recent photo which has surfaced. Gordon is absolutely yoked in it.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

A post shared by FLASH (@flash) on

Arms, legs and core — Gordon is ripped from head to toe. Hopefully all that muscle doesn’t slow him down, as his vertical speed is a big part of what made him great, along with his catch radius.

