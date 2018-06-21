Video: The Lamoureux Twins Fought for Equitable Treatment

Last night, this video that came across my Twitter feed. It’s very moving video. It doesn’t need a lot of narration.

Watch how U.S. Olympic gold medalists @LamoureuxTwins fought for equitable treatment in women’s hockey and empowered girls everywhere. https://t.co/SjYUophJcf pic.twitter.com/SlNjbHN0Bq — Comcast (@comcast) June 20, 2018

Back in 2013, I said this, it still applies today.

I don’t really know if people will fully appreciate what Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux have brought to the UND woman’s team until after they’re gone, they have set the bar very high and have given young women role models that they can be proud of.

Players of this caliber don’t come along every day and it’s hard to quantify or put into words what they did for the UND women’s team. Maybe we can just appreciate the memories they left us with and be thankful that we had an opportunity to watch them play.