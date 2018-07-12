Watch LSU OL Adrian Magee lift over 600 lbs in weightlifting video

At 324 pounds, LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee is clearly no small fellow, and we wouldn’t want to be standing behind him in a buffet line.

That applies especially following one of Magee’s sessions in the gym, because, as we recently found out, he can lift a ridiculous amount of weight.

Magee recently posted a video showing him in the gym, with 605 pounds of weight in front of him. He then bent down, preparing to perform a deadlift, then lifted the weight up — with perfect form.

It looks like Magee is ready for the season to start.