Look: Baker Mayfield roasted for his personal brand's new logo

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is already working on building his brand, and he hasn’t even taken a snap under center in an NFL game — at any level — yet.

Mayfield, who is preparing to work out in what will be his first official training camp as an NFL player, subtly revealed the logo for his new personal brand while throwing passes to teammate Jarvis Landry, as well as Odell Beckham Jr.

Here’s what it looks like.

Twitter, as you might imagine, had some opinions on the new “BM” logo.

Bowel movement? — Samson Doyo (@SamsonDoyo) July 17, 2018

To be fair, it's hard to make a logo when your initials are BM. pic.twitter.com/3SGmBetXBm — Hatmandu (@the_matt_daddy) July 17, 2018

My 12 year old son can make a better logo!

Have fun sitting the bench @bakermayfield — Jeremy Phillips (@JPhil419) July 17, 2018

Is he a pro wrestler ? — Bizzaro Felger (@Sports_Schlub) July 17, 2018

Yeesh, that big reveal didn’t go very well, it seems.