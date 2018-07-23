NHL

Brock Nelson Re-Signs with the Islanders

Feb 9, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with center Mathew Barzal (13) after Nelson scored the game winning goal in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Former Fighting Sioux All-WCHA forward Brock Nelson avoided salary arbitration and re-signed with the New York Islanders. Nelson, an RFA, signed a one-year 4.25 Million dollar contract.

After having a career season (20g-25a–45pts) in 2016-17, Nelson took a step backward (19g-16a–36pts) in 2017-18.

Per the Islanders Webpage — The New York Islanders announced today that forward Brock Nelson has agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Nelson, 26, scored 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) last season and was one of four Islanders to play in all 82 games. A native of Warroad, MN, Nelson has 188 points (99 goals, 89 assists) in 398 career National Hockey League games, all with the Islanders.

 

