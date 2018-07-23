Brock Nelson Re-Signs with the Islanders

Former Fighting Sioux All-WCHA forward Brock Nelson avoided salary arbitration and re-signed with the New York Islanders. Nelson, an RFA, signed a one-year 4.25 Million dollar contract.

After having a career season (20g-25a–45pts) in 2016-17, Nelson took a step backward (19g-16a–36pts) in 2017-18.

Per the Islanders Webpage — The New York Islanders announced today that forward Brock Nelson has agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Nelson, 26, scored 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) last season and was one of four Islanders to play in all 82 games. A native of Warroad, MN, Nelson has 188 points (99 goals, 89 assists) in 398 career National Hockey League games, all with the Islanders.