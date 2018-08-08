Watch: Jarvis Landry fires up Browns WRs with epic speech on 'Hard Knocks'

Jarvis Landry is one of the Browns’ big offseason acquisitions, and given the amount of money he signed for ($75 million over five years) back in April, the veteran pass-catcher has been tasked with leading the team’s receiving corps.

Landry showed off some of his leadership skills during the first episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which aired on Tuesday night, when he delivered a passionate speech to his colleagues during a receivers meeting.

The fifth-year receiver was very direct in delivering his message about changing the team’s culture, and he didn’t hold back one bit (Warning: His rant contains profane language.).

“I don’t know what the f— has been going on here,” Landry said. “And I don’t know why it’s been going on. But if you’re not hurt, like if your hamstring ain’t falling off, s— gone, your leg ain’t broke. Like you should be f—ing practicing, straight up. Like that s— is weakness, and that s— is contagious as f—, and that s— ain’t going to be in this room, bro. That s— been here in the past, and that’s why the past has been like it is, bro. That s— is over with here, bro. If you’re going to f—-ing practice, f—ing practice. You can’t get no better. Ain’t nobody going to get better by being on the f—ing sideline if you ain’t f—ing hurt. If you’re not f—ing hurt, you’ve got to f—ing practice. Because you make other motherf—ers work even f—ing harder. Now they’re at more f—ing risk of getting hurt, because you don’t want to f—ing practice, because you’re being a b—h. Straight up, man. That s—– is f—ing real, bro. That s— ain’t happening here. I’m just letting y’all know. That s— is not f—ing happening here. I’m hurt and I’m tired just like every f—ing body in this room, but I ain’t taking no f—ing days off, because I can’t be f—ing great that way. That’s got to be the f—ing attitude and the mentality all the f—ing time. All that weak s— don’t f—ing live here no more. That s— don’t exist. It’s contagious, bro. Like it’s really f—ing contagious. It’s contagious.”

That Jarvis Landry speech on Hard Knocks 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/raOIgFspK7 — JzoSports (@JzoSports) August 8, 2018

If that level of passion doesn’t fire up a young player, we’re not sure what will.