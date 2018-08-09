Watch: Baker Mayfield showcases escapability on incredible throw to Antonio Callaway

No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield hit the field for what was his first NFL game on Thursday night, in a preseason showdown against the Giants, and he made a great case for why he was worthy of the top pick.

Mayfield completed 11 of 20 passes for 212 yards — with two touchdown passes, both of which went to David Njoku — leading his team down the field on two beautiful scoring drives that ended in touchdowns.

His best throw of the day came on the third quarter, when he senses the pressure, rolled right and uncorked a dime down the sideline to Antonio Callaway.

What a catch, but an even better throw.