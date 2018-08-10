Baker Mayfield gives first game-worn jersey to former OU teammate Sterling Shepard

Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield turned in a strong performance in his NFL debut on Thursday night, and he gave the team plenty of reason to believe he was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Mayfield completed 11 of 20 passes for 212 yards, with two touchdowns, and, most importantly, no turnovers. He was only sacked once, and finished with a 125.4 passer rating.

Both fans and analysts paid close attention to Mayfield’s on-field behavior, but he remained classy throughout the game. He stayed the course after it was over as well, giving his first game-worn jersey to former Oklahoma teammate Sterling Shepard.

Baker Mayfield signs his first game-worn Browns jersey for fellow Oklahoma Sooner Sterling Shepard pic.twitter.com/3qqMVYTmdZ — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) August 10, 2018

It’s always great to see players swap jerseys after games, but the fact that Mayfield gave his first game-worn one to Shepard really says a lot about him as a person.