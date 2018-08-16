Dez Bryant autographs Browns helmet in Cleveland airport, could it signify signing?

There was a time when Dez Bryant was one of the most dominant receivers in the league, as he was dominant in the red zone, but could also take the top off the defense.

Now, roughly five years later, the 29-year-old remains unsigned, and doesn’t really have many suitors that are interested in his services.

The Browns have made it clear that they’re looking to possibly kick the tires on Bryant, but it seemed like Dez was initially lukewarm about going there. He has probably since humbled himself, realizing that he’s out of options, so he’s set to visit with the Browns on Thursday.

A fan approached him at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport when he arrived, clutching a Browns helmet, and Dez signed it.

Is this a sign of things to come? It might be. We won’t be surprised at all if Bryant is the newest member of the Browns receiving corps by Friday evening.