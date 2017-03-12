Selection Sunday is here! Here is my Final Bracket Projection, which will be my entry into The Bracket Matrix‘s annual competition. Here we go.

There are two contingencies in this bracket – the winner of the AAC Championship will go on the 5-seed line in the South and the loser on the 6-seed line in the Midwest. The second is for the winner of the Sun Belt Championship between Texas St and Troy, who will be the 15-seed in the South.

East Region

Buffalo

1. Villanova vs 16. NC Central/Mt St Mary’s

8. Virginia Tech vs 9. Michigan St

Milwaukee

4. Notre Dame vs 13. New Mexico St

5. Iowa St vs 12. Nevada

Salt Lake City

3. Oregon vs 14. Iona

6. Minnesota vs 11. Kansas St/Providence

Greenville

2. North Carolina vs 15. Texas Southern

7. Wichita St vs 10. Dayton

Midwest Region

Tulsa

1. Kansas vs 16. New Orleans/UC Davis

8. Miami vs 9. Arkansas

Milwaukee

4. Butler vs 12. East Tennessee St

5. Purdue vs 12. Middle Tennessee St

Indianapolis

3. Louisville vs 14. Vermont

6. Cincinnati vs 11. USC/Vanderbilt

(note: 6-seed here is AAC Runner-up. If Cincinnati wins they will switch with SMU)

Indianapolis

2. Kentucky vs 15. Kent St

7. Michigan vs 10. Xavier

West Region

Salt Lake City

1. Gonzaga vs 16. South Dakota St

8. South Carolina vs 9. Marquette

Buffalo

4. West Virginia vs 13. Florida Gulf Coast

5. Virginia vs 12. Bucknell

Orlando

3. Florida St vs 14. Princeton

6. Wisconsin vs 11. VCU

Sacramento

2. Arizona vs 15. North Dakota

7. Creighton vs 10. Oklahoma St

South Region

Greenville

1. Duke vs 16. Jacksonville St

8. Seton Hall vs 9. Northwestern

Orlando

4. Florida vs 13. Winthrop

5. SMU vs 12. UNC-Wilmington

(note: 5-seed here is AAC Champion. If Cincinnati wins they will switch with SMU)

Sacramento

3. UCLA vs 14. Northern Kentucky

6. St Mary’s vs 11. Rhode Island

Tulsa

2. Baylor vs 15. Troy

7. Maryland vs 10. Wake Forest