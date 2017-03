As Conference Tournaments get into full swing, this is your one-stop shop to see which teams have locked up their spots in the 2017 NCAA Tournament and to keep track of which teams are getting closer to locking up their spots.

Conference Championship Date Champion Ohio Valley March 4

ESPN2 Jacksonville State Big South March 5

1pm, ESPN 1. Winthrop

vs

7. Campbell Missouri Valley March 5

2pm, CBS 1. Illinois St

vs

2. Wichita St Atlantic Sun March 5

3pm, ESPN 1. Florida Gulf Coast

vs

3. North Florida Colonial March 6

CBSSN 1. Wilmington vs 4. William & Mary

2. Charleston vs 3. Towson MAAC March 6

ESPN 1. Monmouth va 4. Siena

2. St Peter’s vs 3. Iona SoCon March 6

ESPN2 1. Greensboro vs 5. Wofford

3. ETSU vs 7. Samford Horizon March 7

ESPN 9. Youngstown St

4. No. Kentucky vs 5. Wright St

3. Green Bay vs 6. UIC

10. Milwaukee Northeast March 7

ESPN2 1. Mount Saint Mary’s

vs

4. St Fraincis (PA) Summit March 7

ESPN2 1. South Dakota

4. South Dakota St vs 5. Denver

3. Omaha vs 6. IPFW

7. IUPUI West Coast March 7

ESPN 1. Gonzaga vs 4. Santa Clara

2. St Mary’s vs 3. BYU Patriot March 8

CBSSN 1. Bucknell vs 5. Navy

2. Boston vs 3. Lehigh ACC March 11

ESPN America East March 11

ESPN2 Big East March 11

FOX Big Sky March 11

ESPNU Big XII March 11

ESPN Big West March 11

ESPN2 Conference USA March 11

CBSSN MAC March 11

ESPN2 MEAC March 11

ESPN2 Mountain West March 11

CBS Pac-12 March 11

ESPN Southland March 11

ESPN2 SWAC March 11

ESPNU WAC March 11

ESPNU AAC March 12

ESPN2 A-10 March 12

CBS Big Ten March 12

CBS Ivy March 12

ESPN2 SEC March 12

ESPN Sun Belt March 12

ESPN2