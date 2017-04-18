The Stanley Cup Playoffs showcase hockey at the highest level, and there’s often a lot left on the ice after a tough loss in a close game. Still, players are able to conduct themselves in a professional manner and move on to the next game.

That’s not always the case with fans, though, which we saw after Game 3 of the Senators-Bruins series was in the books. It was a thrilling game at TD Garden, with the Senators jumping out to a 3-0 lead, and the home team eventually scoring three of their own to tie it and force overtime.

Bobby Ryan ended the extra period with a goal of his own, and Ottawa skated away with a 4-3 win. But it wasn’t easy for them to get off the ice.

A raucous Bruins fan was seen throwing objects at the visiting team as they made their way to the locker room. And on top of that, as the players walked by, he grabbed a player’s stick and tried to take it.

CLASSLESS BRUINS FANS THROWING STUFF AT PLAYERS AND TRYING TO STEAL STICKS pic.twitter.com/5qJ74KkoWB — SensNation (@SensNation_) April 18, 2017

That fan should be banned from attending NHL games in the near future, and it’s a shame that no one was able to apprehend him. We have to pose this question: Where was security? He was out of control, and his outlandish behavior is a bad look for the rest of the fan base.