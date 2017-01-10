Clemson wideout Hunter Renfrow isn’t a household name—but boy do they know him in Alabama.

Renfrow torched the Crimson Tide in last year’s title game, catching seven passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. The game was a loss, but Renfrow made quite the impression as a freshman.

Monday night, Renfrow was at it again, getting his Tigers back within three points thanks to a slick catch-and-run score:

It’s really something else seeing a former walk on who weighed 150 pounds duck and weave around elite college recruits trotted out by Alabama, but so it goes in a national title game.

Folks will wonder about Renfrow’s production against Alabama for a long time. The spotlight of major games has helped him not only steer away from walk-on status, but might plant him on the NFL radar sooner or later.

For Clemson to pull off the upset, Renfrow might have to pull some more heroics out of his hat.