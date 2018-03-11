Rhode Island lost to Davidson 58-57 in Sunday’s Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship, but there was still no question that they would qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

After all, the team finished its 2017-18 regular-season campaign with a 25-7 record — one of the best in program history.

Arizona State, however, was a bubble team, but they did end up earning a NCAA tournament berth. Sun Devils players, fans and coaches were happy about it, as was Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley. His brother, Bobby, coaches the Sun Devils, so when it was announced that his team was going dancing, Dan reacted in a big way. The Rhode Island coach watched the selection show with his players, and was initially fired up about it. That quickly changed to him breaking down with his head in his hands — clearly overwhelmed with emotion.

#URI coach Dan Hurley reacts to brother Bobby and Arizona State making the NCAA field. pic.twitter.com/rXvkiBR8k3 — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) March 11, 2018

It was a great moment for the Hurley brothers.