UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

Donald Cerrone might have complained about his pay last night, but he still was far and away the top earner at UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international fighter commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 10,490

Gate: $1,278,250

Donald Cerrone: $234,000 ($82,000 to show, $82,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Krzysztof Jotko: $87,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Steve Bosse: $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sean O’Connell: $73,000 ($18,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rory MacDonald: $69,000 ($59,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Patrick Cote: $63,000 ($48,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Stephen Thompson: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joe Soto: $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Elias Theodorou: $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Colby Covington: $38,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ali Bagautinov: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Misha Cirkunov: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joanne Calderwood: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jason Saggo: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Randa Markos: $24,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, fined $2,400 for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Leandro Silva: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tamdan McCrory: $20,000 ($15,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sam Alvey: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Valerie Letourneau: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger: $14,900 ($10,000 to show, $2,400 from Markos for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Beal: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Geane Herrera: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Thibault Goti: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ion Cutelaba: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jonathan Meunier: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)