Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football: Next Generation — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 2

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Brendan Steele — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Feherty: Kevin Nelson — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Evan Shipman Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

La Liga

Valencia vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Leganes — beIN Sports, 3:55 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — MLB Network/STO/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Fox Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets — NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Legends Never Die: The Sandlot Story — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 2

Baltimore at Indianapolis — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL LIve — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Semifinals, Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France

England vs. Japan — FS2, 9:50 a.m.

France vs. Spain — FS2, 1:20 p.m./Universo, 1:25 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer – beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation (The Final Days) — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m. (new time)

Summer Showcase: Best Served Fresh — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight