WWE Tag Team Reportedly Splitting Up To Set Up Singles Push

It appears the days of seeing Titus Worldwide as a tag team on WWE ‘Raw’ could soon be coming to an end. It is being reported by many outlets, including wrestlingnews.co that there are plans to split the team up.

That plan is being put into motion in order to give Apollo Crews a push in the singles ranks.

Crews and his partner, Titus O’Neil, were defeated by The Authors of Pain on Monday night and together, have found little success in the Raw tag team division.

Bobby Roode & Titus Worldwide vs. Mojo Rawley & The Authors of Pain: photos pic.twitter.com/ZfcgoghcW0 — WWE (@WWE_Wrestling0) August 14, 2018

It seems the plan is for Crews to go on his own with Dana Brooke acting as his manager. That will be a change for Crews, who came to the main roster from NXT in April 2016.

The call to the main roster seemed to be a bit premature for Crews, who was just getting into a groove in NXT. There, he wrestled Finn Balor for the NXT title before having a solid program with Baron Corbin.

He was brought to the main roster following WrestleMania 32 and despite some initial success early, he’s become much of an afterthought within a growing roster.

It’s unclear where O’Neil will go once the team dissolves.

Though he’s been with the company since 2009, WWE has never placed much confidence in Titus as a singles competitor. Instead, he’s been a part of several tag teams. In addition to teaming with Crews, he’s also partnered up with Darren Young and Heath Slater.

His partnership with Young, collectively known as The Prime Time Players, easily found the most success. winning the WWE Tag Team titles in 2015 at the Money in the Bank event. To date, it is O’Neil’s only title reign while on WWE’s main roster.

Whether or not this split actually takes place remains to be seen, but it seems like as good a time as any to send these two Superstars in different directions.