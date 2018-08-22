Backstage News On Why The Bludgeon Brothers Lost Tag Team Championships on 'Smackdown Live'

The horror and brutality that is known as The Bludgeon Brothers has come to a complete stop for the time being. After SummerSlam, it was reported that Rowan had suffered an injury followed with him not working Monday’s live event in Atlantic City. In a sure-fire loss to The New Day on this past Smackdown Live, the Bludgeon Brothers’ ten month dominant streak came to a foreknown end thanks to the untimely injury to Rowan.

WWE posted an article on Wednesday acknowledging the injury, which was revealed to be a torn bicep on Rowan’s right arm. The company also stated that Rowan will undergo surgery later this week to repair the bicep. It is believed that the injury occured during the Brothers’ match against The New Day at SummerSlam. There, the Brothers initiated a disqualification after attacking Xavier Woods and Big E with their signature mallets.

The hot streak of Harper and Rowan started late last year, as the former Wyatt Family members went under a complete repackage after being absent on WWE TV for several months. Their dominance and destruction as the Bludgeon Brothers was immediate as the revived team pummeled through the Smackdown Live roster over time. The Brothers soon captured the Smackdown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 34, where they defeated The New Day and The Usos in a triple threat match. Their terrorizing reign lasted for 135 days. Until this past Smackdown, the Bludgeon Brothers were undefeated in standard tag team matches, having never been pinned.

It is unknown at this time how long Rowan will be out of action. While Rowan heals and recovers, it is more than likely that Harper will take on singles competition, especially having a singles match at Monday’s live event. Harper has done singles competition once before in 2014, where during that time he held the Intercontinental Championship for almost a month.