Andre Drummond reveals NBA's best pickup game player

Andre Drummond is one of the NBA’s most dominant big men, so he knows a thing or two about being great.

Drummond recently came out and spoke about who he believes is the best pickup player in the league, and his answer isn’t all that surprising.

Given how popular pickup games are during this time of year, amid the dog days of summer, Drummond was asked about who he thinks the best NBA pickup player is, in a recent interview with TMS Sports, and apparently, it’s Kevin Durant.

“He’s very fun to watch and play with. … I think he’s very unguardable,” Drummond said.

We’re willing to believe that Drummond is correct. If we’re playing in a pickup game involving KD, we’d either angle to get on his team, or not play at all.