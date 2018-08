Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 23

Port Adelaide Power vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Basketball

Big3 Championship, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

3rd Place Game

Tri-State vs. 3 Headed Monsters — Fox, 8 p.m.

Championship

3’s Company vs. Power — Fox, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Minneapolis Armory, Minneapolis, MN

Welterweights: Jamal James vs. Mahonry Montes

Prelims — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Main Event — FS1, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 1

Bayern München vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 11

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Field Hockey

UConn at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football: Next Generation — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Martch & McGree: Talkin’ Season — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Stanford vs. San Jose State == Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Syracuse — Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Washington vs. Maryland — Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Georgia vs. Indiana — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Illinois State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Washington vs. Cal State-Fullerton — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Stanford vs. San Francisco — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

College Vollleyball

Women’s

UAB at TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, noon

Florida at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

LSU at Baylor — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Michigan State at Tennessee — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Wascana Country Club, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour/FedExCup Playoffs

The Northern Trust, Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, NJ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlett Course), Columbus, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Albany Stakes, Fleet Indian Stakes, Funny Code Stakes, Seeking the Ante Stakes, Yaddo Stakes and West Point Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL

Qualifying — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

La Liga

Laganes vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m. (joined in progress)

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 6:15 p.m.

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs. Vick, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Weigh-In — FS1, 6 p.m.

Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA: Khalil Rountree vs. Dylan Jahrling — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — MLB Network/YES/MASN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — STO/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN2/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — Root Sports/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Texas at San Francisco — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Week 26

Orlando vs. Atlanta — ESPN, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Johnsonville 180, Road America, Elkhart, IL

Practice — NBC Sports app, 1:30 p.m.

Practice — NBC Sports app, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Denver at Washington — KTVD/WRC/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Carolina — WBZ/WCCB, 7:30 p.m.

New York Giants at New York Jets — WCBS, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — CBS, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — KCPQ/KMSP, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland — WGBA/KTVU, 10:30 p.m./NFL Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Analytics Friday — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

3rd Place Game, Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France

France vs. England — FS2, 9:50 a.m.

Final, Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France

Spain vs. Japan — FS2, 1:20 p.m./Universo, 1:25 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation (series finale) — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Qualifying: Day 4 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Qualifying: Day 4 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series

Connecticut Open, Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale, Yale University, New Haven, CT

Semifinal #1 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.