Watch: Sam Darnold, Josh McCown have hair styling regimen synced to perfection

The Jets have one of the most intriguing quarterbacks situations in the league, with a trio comprised of three players coming from completely different backgrounds (a veteran journeyman, a former star coming back from a major injury and a rookie that the team hopes will be groomed into its franchise signal-caller in time).

And while it’s still currently unclear who will start for the team in Week 1, it does appear that they’re all in midseason form, in a sense.

Check out this clip of rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and veteran stalwart Josh McCown fixing their hair in perfect tandem during Friday’s exhibition game against the Giants.

These two been practicing the hair slick together? 🤔😂 @JoshMcCown12 pic.twitter.com/RiZtwifz86 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 25, 2018

To their credit, both guys tend to have pretty good hair days. It’s all about the hair flip.