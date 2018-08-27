The Undertaker To Appear On Upcoming 'WWE Raw'?

The Undertaker is slated to appear at WWE’s Super Show-Down event on October 6 in Australia. The Deadman’s last televised match was against Rusev at The Greatest Royal Rumble in April and since then, many fans have surely been wondering when Taker would come back to the fold on Monday Night Raw.

But Undertaker is not only going to appear on October 6; he’s going to work a match against Triple H. WWE is promoting this match as the “last time ever,” which means it may very well be the final time that The Phenom and The Game will go to war in the ring.

But when will The Undertaker return to TV? PWInsider is reporting that The Deadman will be live on the September 3 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Shawn Michaels is already booked for the program, as The Heartbreak Kid is expected to address the upcoming match between Hunter and Taker. Now that it does seem Undertaker will be on Raw as well, it’s extremely likely that all three men could end up in the ring at the same time.

That image alone would be enough to remind fans of the last time Undertaker and Triple H did battle. WrestleMania 28 was the night when Hunter and Taker stepped inside Hell in a Cell and gave fans a legendary match to remember. HBK was the special guest referee for that match and the epic confrontation was billed as “the end of an era.”

Indeed it felt as though WWE was forever closing the chapter on this rivalry. Taker and Hunter seemed to be finished with each other, which surely made their upcoming Super Show-Down match even more of a surprise.

WWE has yet to officially confirm Undertaker’s appearance on Raw. It’s unknown if Michaels will be involved in the Super Show-Down match or if The Heartbreak Kid will even appear at the event.