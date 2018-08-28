Giants Co-Owner John Mara Discusses Odell Beckham Jr.'s New Contract (Video)

There seems to be a sense of relief within the New York Giants organization now that superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. finally has a new contract.

On Tuesday, Giants co-owner John Mara spoke to reporters about the five-year, $95 million contract extension that Beckham signed with the team earlier in the week. Mara said that he understands contract negotiations can drag on, depending on the agent and general manager involved. However, he was always confident that the Giants were going to get a deal done with Beckham.

Giants co-owner John Mara on when he knew for sure it was time to get Odell Beckham’s contract done. pic.twitter.com/bcJpRLlPl1 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 28, 2018

It seems as though the Giants are very confident in Beckham right now. Mara feels as though the wide receiver has the right attitude, especially after he decided to participate in the Giants’ joint practice with the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, Michigan a couple of weeks ago. This was the moment that Mara knew that they had to get a new deal done with Beckham.

Beckham’s new contract will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. He can make up to $95 million over the next five years, $65 million of which is guaranteed.

The Giants have committed to Beckham long-term and given him the money he has always wanted. Now it’s up to him to hold up his end of the bargain. As long as Beckham can stay healthy this season, he should be one of the top receivers in the NFL.