Stars Gather to Support Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose Charity Event

In the world of professional baseball, days off during the season are hard to come by; in a span of six months, MLB players play a staggering 162 games. Despite that, the Dodgers came in full force to support Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event.

The event was a celebratory affair, supporting both Kershaw’s Challenge, and Matthew McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin Foundation. Kershaw’s Challenge, founded by Clayton and Ellen Kershaw, “seeks to serve vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic.” Additionally, the Just Keep Livin Foundation is “dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.” Both foundations serve the common cause of bettering the lives of children, and that’s what created the unity between the two stars. It was that combined influence that drew a star-studded crowd of celebrities from different worlds that included: Bryan Cranston, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Josh Duhamel, and Jamie Foxx.

Athletes, actors, and personalities, all joined together at Dodger Stadium for the common cause of supporting children.

“I just think anytime you’re giving children a better future and encouraging them with education, it just spoke to me big time,” actor Skyler Astin said. For many celebrities the event was a win-win situation. They wanted to support the Kershaws, and they wanted to support the cause.

For the Dodger players, it gave the team a mental break to support each other, have a good time, and support a good cause during a scarce day off.

“Off days are great, we only get about 20 of them a year,” Brian Dozier said. “But the opportunity to use an off day to raise a lot of money and impact other people’s lives… it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Kershaw’s Challenge leaves a positive influence on the team and the annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event is a reminder of that. An encouraging influence like this creates an impact both on and off the field.

“[Clayton] leads by example,” Rich Hill said. “Everything he does on and off the field should be looked at it, and in awe. He’s been able to accomplish a lot and is an amazing person.”

Despite the fun and games, the common thread that brought everyone together was the Kershaws’ positive impact on the lives of children. It was a cause that anyone could get behind, and one that charged the emotions of his teammates.

“Think about how much [children] support us,” Ross Stripling said. “They follow us, cheer for us, and for us to be able to have this platform to be role models for kids, especially ones that are underprivileged is great. Clayton and Ellen do a great job of going out and finding those kids. I know Clayton gives out backpacks every year, and money donations. To be able to support kids is extremely important. Anytime you can go and brighten their day, it makes our day as well.”

Last Thursday night, ping pong balls were flying, celebrities were smiling, and the stars gathered. However, the most important fact was that thousands of dollars were raised towards the betterment of children’s lives. In an era where children desperately need role models, this event provides them with the best ones possible.