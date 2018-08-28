Which Current WWE Star Has The Longest Active Pay-Per-View Streak?

Roman Reigns recently called himself, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose the “workhorses” of WWE. Pro wrestling fans would be hard pressed to argue that point, especially considering the amount of main event spotlight all three men have enjoyed since arriving in WWE as The Shield.

But when it comes to actual stats, only one Superstar stands out above the rest right now. According to Cageside Seats, AJ Styles has wrestled on 30 straight pay-per-views. The next closest star is the aforementioned Rollins, with a total of 15 straight pay-per-views.

This is undoubtedly AJ’s most successful WWE run to date. Styles was a good heel during his first reign as WWE champion but many fans felt that role did not suit his strengths. Styles is a tremendous babyface and he’s more over now than he ever has been. He’s also been WWE champion this time for nearly 300 days.

AJ has also been a fighting champion, which placed him a step above Monday Night Raw‘s former top titleholder, Brock Lesnar. While WWE fans waited for Lesnar to finally return with the Universal Championship, AJ Styles was busy defending his WWE Championship in one critically acclaimed match after another.

Styles is currently in the midst of a very intense feud with Samoa Joe. AJ and Joe have history together dating back to their days in TNA Wrestling and that history laid the foundation for the feud they currently have in WWE.

Joe made this rivalry personal by bringing AJ’s family into the equation and that has added a certain level of controversy that many fans likely didn’t expect. Styles and Joe are set to do battle at Hell in a Cell on September 16 and the WWE Championship will indeed be on the line. However it has not been announced yet if the bout will take place inside the Cell or if it will have another gimmick attached.