Fall Out Boy frontman takes shot at John Tavares

It will be a while before Islander fans begin to forgive John Tavares for his perceived treason during the offseason. And following Wednesday’s Fall Out Boy show at Nassau Coliseum, you can add visiting celebrities to the list of people stiff miffed at the former Isles captain.

Fall Out Boy lyricist and bassist Pete Wentz appeared on stage during the concert with an Islanders jersey that had the number 91 crossed out with tape and Tavares’ name covered. In its place, the rocker placed a piece of paper over it with Billy Joel written on it.

Spotted via my friends Instagram Story: Pete Wentz wearing an Isles Tavares jersey with a few modifications at Fall Out Boy’s concert at the Coli last night. Yup. 91 is crossed out and Billy Joel replaces pajama boy’s name. #isles pic.twitter.com/ONykUH0KUw — Ivana Spade (@ivanaspade) August 30, 2018

Eagle-eyed hockey fans caught it and reveled in it, with some even exclaiming they were now fans of Wentz. The Colisuem’s official twitter account tweeted out a photo of Wentz in his Islanders jersey but made no mention of his alterations.

@petewentz as an islanders fan, and a guy who grew up in Syracuse and remembers seeing FOB in small venues out here, you da MVP. https://t.co/qIwD3GOxGv — JJ Woods (@scumdogtrilly) August 30, 2018

Tavares’ defection to Toronto has been a sensitive topic for Islander fans since July 1 and they have continued to hold their grudge through the summer. They won’t have a chance to see their team try an enact some revenge until December when the Islander travel to Toronto.

Tavares and the Leafs make their first New York appearance on February 28 and he returns to Long Island for the first time on April 1.