Watch: Larry Fitzgerald delivers emotional speech eulogizing John McCain

The friendship between Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and the late John McCain may not have been talked about publicly, but we found out just how close the two were on Thursday.

Fitzgerald, who is one of the most intelligent, eloquent players in the league, was asked to speak at McCain’s funeral service on Thursday.

He didn’t disappoint, either.

Fitzgerald began by talking about how different the two appear — on paper — yet how close they were as friends. His eulogy captivated everyone in the room, and you can check out some of it in the video below.

"I'm black, he was white. I'm young, he wasn't so young," but Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald said his unlikely friendship with John McCain was built on something far deeper than that. https://t.co/yslvNFA49O pic.twitter.com/ic4Gp1AJX4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 30, 2018

Well done, Larry Fitz.