Happy Labor Day Weekend, Pensblog fam.

Today, we introduce our newest podcast coming to you this season called “Dying Alive.”

(For those of you that don’t get the name…here.)

Each week, myself, Jesse Marshall and Mike Darnay will give you our thoughts on all things Penguins, NHL and whatever else is on our minds.

So shoot us a follow on Twitter, subscribe on SoundCloud and iTunes and we’ll get going once training camp opens in a couple of weeks.